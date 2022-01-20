BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective January 1, 2022, Valtas Group Washington has named Dave Lenox its new Managing Partner for this market-leading nonprofit consulting firm specializing in executive leadership transitions and sector capacity building. Mr. Lenox takes over for retiring Founder Tom Varga, who previously founded professional services firms CFO Selections and Accounting Solutions Partners and the CFOS Foundation.
"We are pleased to have Dave's extensive nonprofit executive leadership experience and vision to navigate our expansion plans and continued growth in the Pacific Northwest," said Varga. "Dave brings a unique perspective to nonprofit capacity building from his long career with Special Olympics where he helped establish and grow both US-based chapters as well as starting several international chapters over his 35-year career."
Since its founding in 2018, Valtas has built the state's strongest and most experienced Interim Executive Director team of consultants while serving over 120 clients ranging from The Seattle International Foundation and Crisis Connections to grassroots organizations like Seattle Against Slavery and Babies of Homelessness. The Valtas executive search practice has successfully placed over fifty new CEOs and Executive Directors in the Washington nonprofit community during this period.
"Dave's background, lived experience, and NP professional journey make him uniquely qualified to lead this next phase of growth for Valtas," said Tom Varga. "His history of, and commitment to, advocacy and inclusive governance which values diverse life experiences and perspectives is in perfect alignment with the values of Valtas and the clients who trust us to deliver enlightened leadership in times of transition."
"I am humbled and truly excited to be welcomed to lead this exceptional firm into the future," remarked Lenox. "There has always been a great amount of good work fulfilled by philanthropy and our nonprofit sector, especially in the last couple of years. Providing leadership capacity building and executive transition services to largely volunteer boards will continue in strong demand. My vision for the future is that Valtas and the consulting team that it represents will be viewed as a thought leader in nonprofit and social endeavor leadership and a trusted partner for organizations experiencing leadership transitions. Valtas' goal is to help communities by helping the social service sector be more vital, effective, and sustainable."
Valtas Group Washington guides leadership transitions within the social sector. To learn more, please visit us at http://www.valtasgroup.com or contact us at info@valtasgroup.com or call 425-516-7888.
Media Contact
E. Harris, Valtas Group, +1 (206) 361-4562, harris@valtasgroup.com
SOURCE Valtas Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.