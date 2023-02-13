WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra, the world's leading standard setter for climate action and sustainable development, welcomed Judith Simon as its new President this week. This addition will accelerate Verra's ongoing work to enable high-integrity climate and sustainable development action at scale, with a focus on improving operational excellence.

Prior to joining Verra, Judith drove enterprise-level transformative efforts at large companies such as Zillow, Redfin, CarMax, and more. Her wide-reaching experience and expertise include a suite of skills that will drive excellence within Verra, including implementing disciplined and rigorous management practices, standardized and scalable processes, clear performance metrics and scorecards, and effective change management strategies.


