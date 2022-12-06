Blending the best of identity resolution and real-time ad audience creation, the partnership will drive predictable growth for advertisers and agencies
REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, data technology company Versium announced its partnership with Salesmaster.ai, an AI-powered growth solution. This first-time partnership blends together the best of both worlds of identity resolution and real-time ad audience creation to find the people that are ready to convert in your funnel and group them by intent.
This new machine learning technology works based on behavioral factors versus the traditional methods, by running real-time audience creation and interaction. Salesmaster.ai's system knows if a visitor is a real person, their likely buying stage, and their purchasing intent level. Salesmaster.ai syncs the right people into an ad campaign at the right time.
Versium knows what key behaviors are leading to conversion on a site and online that leads to conversion. Its proprietary identity graph and data technology platform help marketers better identify, understand and reach their ideal customer, every time. With Versium and Salesmaster.ai insights, together they will drive predictable growth for advertisers and agencies.
"Every marketer wants their ads to be placed in front of the audiences most likely to convert. AI has paved the way to real-time audience predictions. By enhancing our machine learning with Versium's best-in-class identity resolution and insights, digital advertisers and agencies will be even better equipped to target and reach the right people at the right time," said Salesmaster.ai CEO, Arturo Del Rio Jr.
With the power of Salesmaster.ai and Versium put behind existing digital campaigns, companies can now predict the purchase intent level of every visitor and can expect to see 30% or more media gains, with an average 20-30% reduction in CPA as well as 30+% in ROAS over the first 60 days – without the need for cookies or personal information.
"We are excited about partnering with Salesmaster.ai to enable even more marketers to harness the power of identity resolution in real-time ad creation," said Dillana Lim, CEO and President of Versium. "By increasing the performance of digital campaigns, sales and marketing can focus on closing new customers and accelerating growth."
About Versium
Versium is a data technology company that enables B2B and B2C marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium's industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium's proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry's richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers. For more information, please visit https://versium.com.
