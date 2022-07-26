...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illnesses.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Versium Named Product of the Year in the 2022 Sammy Awards
Data Technology Company Versium Selected as 2022 Winner by Sales and Marketing Technology Awards Program for its Industry-Leading Identity Resolution and Insights Engine, Versium REACH
REDMOND, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, data technology company Versium announced that the Business Intelligence Group has named Versium REACH Product of the Year in Insights and Analysis in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
The Sammys recognized Versium for its industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine - Versium REACH - which powers a suite of solutions that helps marketers greatly improve their campaign effectiveness. Versium's easy to use data tools unlock audience data that increases reach by as much as 5X.
"We are honored to have been named a Sammy's Product of the Year for our advances in data technology," said Dillana Lim, CEO and president of Versium. "At Versium, our mission is to drastically improve marketing campaign effectiveness and to empower marketers with the tools and insights they need to win customers, and this recognition underscores our commitment to continuous innovation to help our customers achieve their marketing goals."
"We are proud to reward and recognize Versium for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."
About Versium
Versium is a data technology company that enables B2B and B2C marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium's industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium's proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry's richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers. For more information, please visit https://versium.com.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
