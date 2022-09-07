NORWELL, Mass., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VetCor, a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP and Cressey & Company LP, announced that it has acquired People, Pets, & Vets ("PPV"), a leading veterinary services company with over 150 animal hospitals located throughout the United States. The acquisition brings together two best-in-class veterinary services operators with leading reputations in the industry.

"Chris and his team have rapidly developed the founding PPV practice group into an impressive national network," commented Dan Adams, Chief Executive Officer of VetCor. "We are excited to partner our organizations to expand the resources, support services, and career opportunities for our veterinary teams, as they continue to care for growing numbers of patients, clients, and communities."

