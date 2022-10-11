Animal health companies join forces to provide veterinarians across the country with more options for treating cancer in dogs
PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vidium Animal Health announced today that it has partnered with Torigen Pharmaceuticals, an animal health biologics company, to offer genomic testing and precision medicine to more veterinarians. By opening up the use of personalized, precision medicine to the veterinary marketplace, Vidium and Torigen are providing specialists and general practicing veterinarians with more options to advance the care of dogs with cancer.
Vidium's genomic-based diagnostic products leverage the latest science available to provide critical information about a dog's cancer. The company's best-in-class genomic diagnostic test, SearchLight DNAⓇ, uses next-generation sequencing to identify important mutations in 120 relevant cancer genes. Knowing a tumor's genetic fingerprint can aid in the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer and inform treatment decisions. Vidium also offers a world-renowned specialty pathology team to support the diagnosis and treatment planning of diseases in small and large animals.
Torigen's expert sales team will now include SearchLight DNA alongside the company's personalized cancer immunotherapies in its precision medicine portfolio. When current treatment options aren't right for pets with cancer, Torigen offers a different solution. Using a portion of the patient's own tumor, Torigen's lab prepares a personalized vaccine, harnessing the patient's immune system to fight cancer.
Canine cancer care is becoming more accessible and precise with these diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Together with veterinarians all over the country, Vidium and Torigen are helping expand options for the pets we love.
"By leveraging the sales team at Torigen to provide veterinarians a suite of advanced precision cancer diagnostic tools, we can offer veterinary teams a unique combination of genomic, pathology, and oncology expertise to expand their options and help improve outcomes for their patients," comments David Haworth, DVM, PhD, President and Co-founder at Vidium.
"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Vidium," adds Ashley Kalinauskas, founder and CEO of Torigen. ""The combination of the company's diagnostic tests and precision medicine expertise coupled with our targeted cancer treatment will give veterinarians and their clients more cancer treatment options. I'm excited to leverage our specialty sales force to deliver value to veterinary clinics across the country."
ABOUT VIDIUM ANIMAL HEALTH:
Vidium Animal Health, a subsidiary of Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), is committed to advancing the understanding of disease to give pets the fullest lives possible. The company provides diagnostic tests to veterinary oncologists, general practitioners, and pet parents, and is passionate about unraveling the genetic components of common and complex diseases, including cancer. Vidium was built on a foundation of unimpeachable science and is led by a knowledgeable and experienced team with deep veterinary and clinical genomic roots. For more information, visit: vidiumah.com. Follow Vidium on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter@vidiumah.
ABOUT TGEN, AN AFFILIATE OF CITY OF HOPE:
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results. TGen is affiliated with City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases: CityofHope.org. This precision medicine affiliation enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases through cutting-edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research toward patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and complex rare diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help our patients through the efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. For more information, visit: tgen.org. Follow TGen on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @TGen.
ABOUT TORIGEN PHARMACEUTICALS:
Torigen is an animal health biologics company dedicated to helping pets with cancer and other unmet medical needs in veterinary medicine. With over 50% of all dogs over the age of 10 dying from cancer, Torigen is focused on providing affordable and accessible cancer care solutions for all companion animals. Torigen recognizes the instrumental role pets play in our families and is determined to extend the lives of companion animals despite a cancer diagnosis.
For more information about Torigen, please visit http://www.torigen.com. Follow Torigen on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
