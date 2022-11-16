Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals earn top-scoring A's in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Report

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) continues to be recognized as a leader in patient safety by Leapfrog Group with six hospitals earning 'A' safety grades in the fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade Report. Virginia Mason Medical Center (VMMC) in Seattle remains one of the few hospitals in the nation – and the only hospital in Washington state – to earn straight A's since the Hospital Safety Grade program began in 2012.


