Virginia Mason Medical Center recognized as Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group in recognition of their achievements in patient safety and quality. Top Hospitals were honored at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.