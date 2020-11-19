Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, websites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Washington Emergency Management Division with the Washington Geological Survey will host a webinar event on potential impacts of tsunamis on Washington communities and how to prepare for them. “What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Tsunami” will be held live at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. More information can be found at mil.wa.gov/tsunami.
n Karissa Jones, the Northwest education and outreach manager for Waste Management, will teach a webinar on how to reduce your food waste at home through proper storage, meal planning and more. It will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. RSVP to kjones31@wm.com.
n The Museum of Northwest Art will host “a virtual trip” to Jean Behnke’s studio for a lesson in drawing at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 on Zoom. Signup is $25 at museumofnwart.org.
n Festival of Tress tree stroll: Through Nov. 28, the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, in partnership with the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, presents a sidewalk display of 20 ornately decorated Christmas trees on First Street in downtown Mount Vernon. The event is offered in conjunction with an online silent auction from Nov. 20-26 at skagitregionalhealth.org/foundation/foundation-events/festival-of-trees. Proceeds benefit patient programs and projects at Skagit Regional Health.
n Stillaguamish Grange Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, Stillaguamish Grange Hall, Stanwood Camano Fairgrounds, 6431 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Also included: a raffle for gift baskets and a visit from Santa. Masks and social distancing observed.
n The Lights of Christmas presents “A Drive-Thru Christmas” at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood. It is open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30. Online registration is required at thelightsofchristmas.com. $20-25.
n Whidbey Camano Land Trust will host a presentation on the “Otters of Whidbey Island” by Dr. Heide Island of Pacific University. Island has studied the behaviors of river otters on Whidbey Island for the last two years. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. RSVP: wilt.org/rsvp.
n Pacific Northwest band Alice in Chains is being awarded the MoPOP Founders Award this year. The fundraiser event will stream for free at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at MoPOP.org/FoundersAward.
n The Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes is serving Thanksgiving dinner to-go for $69.99. The turkey dinner is for five people and includes all the staples of the season, including pumpkin pie. Pick up is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. Call in your order by Monday, Nov. 23. 1-888-288-8883.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce is organizing the “Sedro-Whoolleyville Reverse Lighted Christmas Parade.” Decorated cars will be on display and judged. There will also be a prize for best Christmas mask and Santa will make an appearance to safely distribute candy canes. Join the fun on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. For more information, visit sedro-woolley.com/christmas.
n The Swinomish Yacht Club is bringing back its boat parade of lights with the theme of “Frozen.” Designated areas will be set up for masked viewing in La Conner and the event will also be live on Facebook, beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. sno-isle.org.
n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. This support group is for patients, caregivers, and survivors. Visit www.cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays. A digital dive-in is at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
An author read-aloud is at 9 a.m. every Friday. Visit the library Facebook page to watch. Zoom craft classes for kids are at 10 a.m. every Monday.
n The Camano Arts Association presents the Camano Studio Tour at camanoarts.org. With 19 artists taking part, the virtual tour offers a wide array of art media normally available on the tour — watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings; ceramics, wood furniture, blown glass, mixed media, fused glass, photography, pastels, and graphite drawings among others.
n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.
n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.
