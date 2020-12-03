Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.
n The Lights of Christmas presents “A Drive-Thru Christmas” at Warm Beach Camp in Stanwood. It is open 5-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30. Online registration is required at thelightsofchristmas.com. $20-25.
n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org. Performers on Dec. 3 include Karl Blau, Shell Collection, Who is Eagle Bear?, The Enthusiasts and more.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce is organizing the “Sedro-Whoolleyville Reverse Lighted Christmas Parade.” Decorated cars will be on display and judged. There will also be a prize for best Christmas mask and Santa will make an appearance to safely distribute candy canes. Join the fun at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit sedro-woolley.com/christmas.
n The Swinomish Yacht Club is bringing back its boat parade of lights with the theme of “Frozen.” Designated areas will be set up for masked viewing in La Conner and the event will also be live on Facebook, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
n Fidalgo DanceWorks will perform its Winter Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Blue Fox Drive-in in Oak Harbor. The performance was filmed outdoors and over Zoom. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event, which will also feature a showing of “Frosty the Snowman” and “Dr. Suess’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Admission is free.
n Christianson’s Nursery will host a talk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, by Executive Director of the Northwest Swan Conservation Association, Martha Jordan. Jordan is a wildlife biologist who will present on the migration of snow geese from Russia and Alaska to the Skagit Valley. Registration is $8. christiansonsnursery.com
n The Skagit County chambers is hosting Rich White, a senior manager with Boeing Commercial Airlines, who will give a free talk on the impacts of COVID-19 on Boeing, the aerospace industry as a whole, as well as partnerships and investments in the Skagit region. Hear him talk on at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, via Zoom. The meeting information will be emailed to you the day before the event. 360-428-8547.
n The Skagit YMCA’s first Ugly Sweater Virtual Run is a fundraiser for the YMCA Oasis Emergency Teen Shelter. The socially distance fun run can be done anywhere between Dec. 6-12. Register at skagitymca.org.
n “Show Us Your Lights!” Christmas boat parade is being organized by community members in Anacortes at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, to show off their decorated boats in the Guemes Channel.
n Skagit Valley Gardens is throwing a Virtual Christmas Party at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Registration is encouraged for this free event. skagitacres.com.
n The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual crab pot tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. The Anacortes High School Alumni choir will perform and Mayor Gere will speak before the annual proclamation by the town crier. anacortes.org.
n Whidbey Island Diversity, Inclusion & Community will host a free family photo session with cut-outs of black and white Santas to promote a food drive. The event is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, at Oak Harbor Playtown. RSVP to reserve a spot. Masks and social distancing is required. oakharborplaytown.com.
n Anacortes Half Marathon & 5K is promoting a fun run on Saturday, Dec. 12. The run starts and finishes at the intersection of the Tommy Thompson Trail and goes around the pagoda at the northwest corner of Cap Sante Marina. The Eggnog Jog 5K has no official start time and is self-timed to promote social distancing. Face masks advised.
n Anacortes Kiwanis Thrift Shop and Soroptimist Thrift Shop will give away free items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Canned food or cash donations to the food bank will be collected.
n Gray Day Relics will host a decoupage class, which will go over methods and include all materials. Class size is limited and registration is $45. The class will be held at 18600 Main Street in Conway at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8. graydayrelics.com.
n Oak Harbor Christian School, 675 E. Whidbey Ave., will put on a drive-thru event telling the story of Christmas through scenes with live animals and music. “Drive the Road to Bethlehem” will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. oakharborchristian.org.
n The Burlington Public Library is promoting “Give the Gift of Reading,” a giveaway of books for young readers until Dec. 31. Patrons need only to come by and window browse and make a selection over the phone, free of charge. Available during business hours. More information: 360-755-0760.
n The La Conner Chamber of Commerce will host author and photographer Paul Bannick for a virtual talk on the Snowy owl, as part of its La Conner Birding Showcase series. Bannick recently published “Snowy Owl: A Visual History.” The talk will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Registration is free but limited to the first 100 sign-ups. facebook.com/events/805573336893197.
n LoveLaConner will stream a virtual tree lighting on its Facebook page at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
n Christianson’s Nursery will bring master crafter Laura Campbell for a rosehip wreath-making class at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Class size is limited and registration is $48. Sign up: 360-466-3821.
