ANACORTES — A noxious smell filled the air across a wide swath of this island town Monday morning, causing concerns of natural gas leaks, especially around Anacortes High School.
But the odor, described by some as gas-like, was coming from farther away, apparently drifting ashore from a ship in Fidalgo Bay.
"We are aware of the strong gas odor occurring throughout the Anacortes area currently," the Anacortes School District posted on its Facebook page. "We have been in contact with Marathon Refinery; they have a ship in the area that is causing the odor. We are told it is not hazardous, but they are closely monitoring the air quality. We are modifying school HVAC systems to minimize the smell in our schools."
The Northwest Clean Air Agency said it also was monitoring the problem.
"FYI: We have dispatched an inspector to check complaints of odors coming from the Marathon refinery at March Point in Anacortes," it posted on its Facebook page. "The source appears to be off-gassing from a ship; the problem appears just to be the odor at this time."
Matt Gill, the state government affairs manager with Marathon Petroleum, told the Anacortes Police Department that a boat at its wharf was likely to blame.
Complaints started coming in about 8:50 a.m., he wrote to the APD. "Based on the complaints, it was suspected that the vessel at our wharf was the likely source of the odors.
"Marathon employees immediately ceased loading operations at its wharf and deployed air monitoring in the community as a precaution. No harmful readings were detected."
The vessel in question was to depart the area Monday and resolve its odorous issues before returning, he said.
"We apologize if our operations were the source of odor," Gill said. "... Marathon’s priority remains the safety and health of its workers, the community, and the environment we all share."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.