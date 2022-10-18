Casey Savlov Joins Vita as Executive Vice President, Industrial Division

Casey Savlov Joins Vita as Executive Vice President, Industrial Division

 By Vita Inclinata

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced Casey Savlov has joined the company as Executive Vice President of the Industrial Division. Savlov will leverage decades of new business development, team management, and sales operations experience to ensure the Vita Load Navigator™ is top-of-mind for load-hoisting safety.

"Having been involved with the industrial and construction industry throughout my career, it has always been clear that the industry is eager to adopt tools that can help them work more efficiently and safely," Savlov said. "The Vita Load Navigator is what the construction industry has been asking for; an easy-to-use tool that solves common safety problems. I am eager to bring my industry knowledge to help ensure clients are well serviced from initial contact through procurement, deployment, and support services."

