...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
AML focused companies partner with a mission to improve existing, award-winning compliance software
SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alacer Group, a business consulting company specializing in the financial services and technology industries, has entered into a partnership with Vital4, a global leader in AI driven anti-money laundering (AML) data and technology solutions, in order to enhance its Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite. Velocity is a powerful all-inclusive solution for all things FinCrime that helps financial institutions prevent and detect fraud and comply with AML, Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), and FATCA regulations. Adding Vital4's originally sourced content and PEP data to the Velocity suite enables Velocity customers to more easily identify individuals and entities who pose a financial crime risk.
"Quality data is crucial for any analysis – especially in the world of AML," said Richard Paxton, Chief Executive Officer of The Alacer Group. "Vital4's high quality and comprehensive data set will not only help Alacer's Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite identify potential bad actors but enhance our ability to provide a complete and accurate view for our clients."
Vital4 is an Atlanta-based cloud software company co-founded by entrepreneurs Kristin Stafford and Amy Barbieri, each of whom own decades of experience in background screening, FCRA compliance, operations management, process architecture and enterprise software development. Vital4's globally accessible data search due diligence solution supports Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations, the FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act), and the UK Bribery Act compliance.
Safford, Vital4's CEO, said, "We are thrilled about the partnership with The Alacer Group. Alacer's Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite aligns perfectly with our fully automated and comprehensive data collection for AML/KYC compliance."
About Velocity
The Alacer Group's Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite is a powerful and scalable set of modules designed specifically for financial institutions to comply with AML (anti-money laundering), BSA (Bank Secrecy Act), and FATCA regulations with ease and simplicity. The solution is built using AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), and Big Data capabilities, which help to reduce risk and improve efficiency.
Velocity is designed to meet international regulatory compliance accurately and consistently. Each module is highly scalable and offers seamless integration, which helps management to improve efficiency and productivity.
About VITAL4
VITAL4 provides global screening solutions to help organizations maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate third-party risk. As a cloud software platform made fast and powerful by proprietary machine learning technology, VITAL4 was developed to bring the agility of SaaS services to enterprise compliance regimes and eliminate slow update cycles, shallow source pools and the human-error risks of manual legacy processes.
VITAL4 was built with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight and value.
