Shelfy has three modes with a battery-operated purifier that reduces the circulating bacterial load and extends the shelf life of produce by degrading the molecules responsible for ripening.

MILAN, Italy, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stop wasting time, food and money. Shelfy, launching today, properly preserves fresh fruit and vegetables by extending their shelf life. Made from recycled plastics, Shelfy features Vitesy's nanomolecular photocatalytic technology to reduce bacterias associated with food spoilage and degrade molecules that quickly ripen fresh fruits and vegetables.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.