Volt Athletics, a global leader in personalized health and fitness technology, announced the launch of V3, the next generation of its coaching platform, designed to deliver safe and effective fitness guidance at scale. The redesigned platform introduces new functionality that enables corporate wellness organizations and tactical groups to manage training for large numbers of users.

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Volt Athletics, a global leader in personalized health and fitness technology, announced the launch of V3, the next generation of its coaching platform, designed to deliver safe and effective fitness guidance at scale. The redesigned platform introduces new functionality that enables corporate wellness organizations and tactical groups to manage training for large numbers of users.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.