A Simple Gesture volunteers will be out picking up donations of food and other goods Saturday.
Bags should be on porches by 9 a.m. there are no make-up days for this delivery, bags can be dropped off directly to the food bank at The Salvation Army, 2001 R Avenue.
Donations can be dropped off outside the building, even during regular business hours.
This month’s shortages are jelly, Spam, Rice-a-Roni, crackers and small cans of tuna.
The food bank has an abundance of chili, cereal and granola bars.
The August special request (an extra item to add to the bag if people choose) are diapers in sizes 4, 5 and 6).
To sign up and for more information, email asimplegestureanacortes@gmail.com.
