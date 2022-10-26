OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overland Park, KS-based Vortex Weather Insurance has enhanced its parametric weather index insurance offerings with an all-new, fully-automated weather insurance portal.

Launching this week, Vortex's new Weather Insurance Portal is an industry-leading digital insurance platform that allows event organizers and insurance brokers to quote, bind, and insure outdoor events online in minutes.

