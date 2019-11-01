OLYMPIA — Over the next few days, Washington voters will mark their ballots to approve or reject Referendum 88. Or is it Initiative 1000?
Actually, it’s both.
The question over whether to reinstate affirmative action in public contracting, employment and education could be one of the most convoluted for voters to untangle this fall.
And unlike many statewide ballot measures, the campaigns on either side of the affirmative-action debate haven’t raised gobs of money. So voters aren’t necessarily seeing the usual deluge of ads.
Voters don’t have much time left to figure it all out. Ballots for the general election are due Nov. 5.
So, here’s a quick primer on the affirmative-action debate.
In 1998, Washington voters approved a ballot measure (Initiative 200) that banned preferential treatment in public employment, contracting and education.
Now skip ahead a generation, to earlier this year. Democratic state lawmakers this spring used their majorities in the House and Senate to pass Initiative 1000 and bring back affirmative action.
I-1000 is geared toward boosting diversity in public education, employment and contracting, without the use of preferential treatment or quotas. Supported by Gov. Jay Inslee, the new law defines preferential treatment as selecting a less-qualified candidate based on a single characteristic, such as race or gender.
But opponents of the new law say it effectively adds up to a quota system by creating goals and timetables to increase diversity. The initiative also establishes a commission to oversee those efforts at state agencies, which some critics have derided as an unelected bureaucracy.
Those opponents quickly mobilized, gathering roughly 213,000 signatures to put I-1000 up for a public vote. It qualified and appears as Referendum 88 on the ballot.
Here’s where it gets tricky.
Even though the opposition campaign gathered signatures for the referendum, a vote in favor of R-88 actually approves I-1000, the new affirmative-action law.
A vote to reject R-88 nullifies the new law and reinstates the ban on affirmative action.
The nuance is not lost on the WA Fairness Coalition, the pro-affirmative-action campaign urging voters to support the referendum.
At least one election mailer sent by the group shows a sample ballot, with the “approved” option marked under Referendum 88.
“I have had people come up to me anecdotally saying, ‘If I want to approve I-1000, how do I vote on it?’ “ said Hyeok Kim, a former Seattle deputy mayor and co-chair of the coalition.
“For me, my biggest worry is the confusion,” she added.
