Shopify merchants can capture customer video reviews at scale, publish videos to their stores, and allow shoppers to search inside videos to expedite their purchase decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyrill today announced it is launching an In-Video Search app for Shopify merchants to deliver on their 3 most important KPIs - customer acquisition, page engagement, and revenue. The new Vyrill In-Video Search app allows merchants to curate user-generated video content (UGVC) and feature it on their product pages, along with branded and influencer videos. Shoppers can then search "inside" these videos with an in-video search and filter bar to quickly find what they're looking for and hear reviewers talk about specific product information, thereby expediting their purchase decisions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.