Regular Common Shareholder Dividend: A quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per share will be paid on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021.
Special Common Shareholder Dividend: A one-time special cash dividend of $2.00 per share will be paid on December 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021.
Peter F. Stanton, Chairman of the Board and CEO, said, "We have just navigated our way through a very challenging time and I couldn't be more pleased with our performance. Over the last year, earnings accelerated to record levels and strong deposit growth helped drive total assets over the $10 billion mark. Returning capital to shareholders in the form of a special dividend reflects the Company's strong financial performance and the gratitude we feel for the confidence our shareholders have placed in us."
About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has $10.1 billion in assets. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 41 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
