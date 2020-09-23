OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily Game: 5-2-2
Hit 5: 23-24-26-32-39
Keno: 08-11-13-16-18-19-21-31-32-33-51-52-54-58-64-66-68-76-77-80
Match 4: 02-06-20-22
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $24 million
Powerball: 08-17-49-52-59, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
OLYMPIA (AP) — These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game: 1-2-5
Hit 5: 06-22-26-30-37
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 02-08-16-21-25-32-36-38-42-44-45-46-51-59-63-65-68-74-75-79
Match 4: 02-04-13-15
Mega Millions: 36-43-44-55-68, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
