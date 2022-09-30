Governor Newsom correctly cites dangerous lack of medical training and knowledge among optometrists

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons (WAEPS) announced today that it endorses California Governor Gavin Newsom's decision to veto Assembly Bill 2236, which would dangerously expand the optometric scope of practice in California, to include medical and surgical procedures.

