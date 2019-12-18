State Sen. Keith Wagoner has introduced a bill that would ensure inmates in the state’s prisons get the medical care they need.
The Wednesday announcement that Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, has prefiled Senate Bill 6063 came two days after the ombuds for the state Department of Corrections released a report that determined shortcomings in the state prison system led to the death of an inmate at the Monroe Correctional Complex.
Wagoner represents the 39th Legislative District, which includes Monroe.
A news release from Wagoner’s office said the proposed legislation would require minimum qualifications for a prisoner medical director, set criteria for transferring a patient to a health care facility for medical assistance and standardize policies and procedures for offsite medical use and general medical practices.
“These requirements will ensure that patients get the care they need and that the professionals overseeing their medical treatment meet the medical standards needed to treat these patients,” Wagoner said in the release.
According to the report released Monday by Ombuds Director Joanna Carns, an inmate died in June 2019, 15 months after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
That inmate never received treatment for the cancer.
The investigation found that the Department of Corrections failed to follow up on a number of recommendations from specialists, including failing to schedule consultations with a surgeon and an oncologist.
“Eight months after the lump was discovered, and almost three months after the oncologist recommends treatment ASAP, no treatment has been done,” the ombuds found. At that point, the inmate signed a do-not-resuscitate order and requested “comfort measures only.”
The ombuds’ report notes that the office learned of the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s illness after a friend of the dying inmate complained in March 2019.
By then, the inmate was terminally ill with the cancer, which had spread throughout his body.
The Department of Corrections, in a 12-page response attached to the ombuds report, said the “primary provider” for the inmate resigned, and that sweeping policy changes have been implemented to address the ombuds’ concerns.
It also noted that an internal mortality review identified “significant process failures” and that other employees involved have been placed on “corrective action plans.”
The Department of Corrections said it is clarifying in its policies the need to act within certain time frames in urgent situations, and to require notification of prison medical officials of recommendations made by outside consultants.
In his news release, Wagoner said he will be working this legislative session on several additional bills to address Department of Corrections deficiencies and management errors.
