SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walker Sands, a full-service marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, is continuing to grow its senior leadership team in the Seattle market, naming Annie Gudorf as Managing Director, Seattle and promoting Rachel Fukaya to Vice President of Public Relations.
These promotions are the latest indication of Walker Sands' growing presence in the Seattle market, where the firm has been operating since 2018. These moves will allow the company to continue expanding its operations, while providing increased value to its Seattle and West Coast clients.
- Annie Gudorf to Managing Director, Seattle: Gudorf joined Walker Sands in 2013 and later became the firm's first employee in Seattle, playing an integral part in growing the company's West Coast presence. She was elevated to Vice President of Public Relations in 2019. Under her direction, the Seattle office has grown its headcount to 14 full-time employees and produced award-winning work for some of the area's top B2B tech companies. As Managing Director, Gudorf will oversee operations in Seattle, including growing and engaging the team, while leading client work for some of the agency's most exciting B2B tech brands.
- Rachel Fukaya to Vice President of Public Relations: Fukaya is one of the first members of the growing Seattle leadership team. She joined Walker Sands in 2018 and has since played a pivotal role in accelerating agency growth, driving award-winning client work and nurturing talent across the agency. In her new role, Fukaya will continue serving as strategic PR counsel for her clients, while also growing the PR department through employee and client development.
"It is so exciting to see how our Seattle office has matured over the last several years," said Walker Sands CEO Mike Santoro. "Thanks to strong leadership and incredible talent, our team has been able to forge invaluable connections and become true partners to leading tech companies in Seattle. Annie has been spearheading this team from the beginning and I am looking forward to seeing the continued innovation and impact she and Rachel will have on our operations."
Since opening the Seattle office in 2018, Walker Sands has increased revenue from Washington-based clients by over 40% per year. The Walker Sands Seattle team works with some of the area's leading B2B tech companies, including Nintex and Zenoti, while also producing award-winning work for clients like Fuse Venture Partners and Limeade, both of which had campaigns recognized by PRSA Puget Sound this year. Walker Sands recently moved into a new office at 2101 4th Avenue to accommodate continued growth.
To learn more about Walker Sands and find opportunities to join its growing Seattle team, visit https://www.walkersands.com/about/careers/.
About Walker Sands
Walker Sands is a full-service B2B marketing agency with core capabilities in public relations, demand generation, branding, creative, marketing strategy and web. The firm's integrated approach to marketing drives awareness, credibility and conversions for 100+ clients around the world. A nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B marketing agencies in the world, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and Atlanta. Learn more at https://www.walkersands.com, and for career opportunities visit https://www.walkersands.com/about/careers/.
