Anacortes City Council member Ryan Walters announced on Saturday his candidacy for mayor.
As of that day, Walters was the only candidate to file with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Two-term Mayor Laurie Gere announced Feb. 18 she would not seek reelection. The primary election is Aug. 3, the general election is Nov. 2.
The mayor is elected to a four-year term; the position is full time and salaried.
“Mayor Gere built us a strong foundation that can be a launchpad for channeling new energy and taking advantage of new opportunities,” Walters said in his campaign announcement. “She put Anacortes on track toward real land-use planning, long-term fiscal responsibility, transparency and civility.”
Walters was first elected to the City Council in 2011. He supported development of the city’s fiber internet service, the update of the city’s land-use plan and long-term planning for capital facilities financing. He wrote city legislation to protect forestlands and led the charge to have the City Council place a measure on the ballot to support housing projects sponsored by the Anacortes Family Center and the Anacortes Housing Authority.
Former City Council member Eric Johnson offered his early endorsement. “Ryan is the City Council’s recognized expert on planning, finance and governance,” Johnson said in Walters’ campaign announcement. “He is the council’s mentor in ensuring that our city government works more efficiently, effectively and transparently. Again and again, I’ve seen him quickly master complex problems for which he offers straightforward and effective solutions.”
In his campaign announcement, Walters said his priorities include: reinvigorating Commercial Avenue, expanding outdoor street dining, and building connections to the waterfront; refining the city’s new zoning code to provide for a variety of housing types and styles while ensuring new development pays for itself; rebuilding deteriorated and unfinished streets and sidewalks; and reducing the cost of city utilities.
Walters served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for Skagit County from 2007-16 and as assistant director of the county Planning Department from 2016-18, and is planning director for the Samish Indian Nation.
