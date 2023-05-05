Washington Governor Ferguson Campaign

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson arrives at the University of Washington’s Hans Rosling Center for Population Health last week in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Washington state attorney general’s office and Department of Social and Health Services have been fined $200,000 — and could pay hundreds of thousands more in legal fees — for what a judge called “egregious” and “cavalier” withholding of evidence in an ongoing lawsuit.

King County Superior Court Judge Michael Ryan ordered the fine in March as a “severe sanction” for the state failing to turn over nearly 11,000 pages of records to attorneys suing over the alleged neglect of a developmentally disabled woman at a home in Kent, The Seattle Times reported.


