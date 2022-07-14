Toyota of Puyallup Offers Battery Service and Replacement to its Customers.
PUYALLUP, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In need of a battery service or replacement? Toyota of Puyallup has got you covered! To keep customers' vehicles running smoothly, the dealership is offering battery service and replacement. This service is designed to help customers keep their vehicle batteries in top condition and to replace them if needed.
Customers can schedule a battery service appointment online or by calling the dealership. Simply visit the dealership's website and select the "Service" tab. Then, choose "Schedule Service" from the drop-down menu. Interested customers need to provide their name, contact information, vehicle make, and model. Once they submit the information, they will receive a confirmation email.
During the service, a trained technician will inspect the battery connections and clean them if necessary. If the battery needs to be replaced, the technician will install a new one. The dealership uses only the highest quality batteries to ensure that the vehicle starts and runs reliably.
The battery service and replacement is just one of the many ways Toyota of Puyallup is committed to providing excellent customer service. Customers can also visit the dealership at 1400 River Road, Puyallup, WA, for any service needs. The dealership can be reached on the phone on 253-286-6100.
