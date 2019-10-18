SEATTLE (AP) — A year ago, Jacob Eason sat on his couch in Seattle and watched on television as a sea of yellow and green enveloped the field at Autzen Stadium after Oregon got the better of its northern neighbors.
Eason couldn't do anything that day other than watch since he was sitting out a year after transferring from Georgia. Washington's quarterback will have a direct influence this time in preventing another Ducks party from breaking out.
"I saw what it meant to this team last year, I saw how much the fans are involved in it, it's an awesome big game and big deal to be a part of," Eason said.
No. 12 Oregon can potentially put the Pac-12 North race to bed with another victory this year over No. 25 Washington. The Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are in complete control of the division race at the midpoint of the season and a win today over the Huskies (5-2, 2-2) would make it very difficult for anyone to chase Oregon down.
Every other team in the North already has at least two losses and the Ducks would hold tiebreakers over Washington and California, with a game still to come against rival Oregon State at the end of the season.
Oregon hasn't completed its ascension back to the top of the Pac-12 North but it's on the cusp.
"A tremendous opportunity and challenge ... that we're really excited about," Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said.
What's different about this revitalized Oregon season is that the defense is leading the way. The Ducks have held five straight opponents to single-digit points. They've allowed just one touchdown in the past five games, a span of 63 offensive drives by their opponents. In 14 red-zone trips by opponents all season, Oregon has surrendered two touchdowns.
It's a remarkable run on defense and one rarely associated with the Ducks.
"You're not going to get them or trick them," Washington coach Chris Petersen said. "Wideouts have to go make plays. Running backs have to break tackles, going to have to have great ball security. (Offensive) line is going to have to do a great job. They just play well as a unit."
In other years, the focus would be on the quarterback matchup between Oregon's Justin Herbert and Eason. They each appear to have futures as NFL quarterbacks, and while both are playing well this season, they've frankly been in the background.
For Herbert, it's been because the Ducks have played so well on defense.
For Eason, it's been because Washington's offense had sputtered for weeks before breaking out last week at Arizona with 38 points in the second half of the 51-27 victory. Eason is normally quiet by nature but gave an impassioned halftime speech to help spark the Huskies.
"When guys don't talk a lot and then they finally do talk, I think people no matter what they say are going to listen just because it means more," Washington left tackle Trey Adams said.
