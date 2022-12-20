Funding continues support of program started in 2021 to advance technologies focused on improving health
SEATTLE, Dec.20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last year, Washington Research Foundation (WRF) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Fred Hutch) launched a new collaborative funding program to advance technologies that can have a significant impact on improving the health of communities. Since then, WRF has awarded two cycles of $750,000 in funding that have supported 11 technology commercialization projects at Fred Hutch with grants between $50,000 and $250,000. Today, WRF announces an additional $1 million to Fred Hutch to continue support for the program.
"This program is enabling researchers at Fred Hutch to take their discoveries one step closer to becoming therapeutic products and interventions that could potentially transform how diseases are treated," said Hilary Hehman, M.S., J.D., vice president, Business Development, Fred Hutch. "The additional funding from WRF allows us to continue operating the program and supporting researchers who are on the frontlines of innovative science."
"The projects we have funded so far demonstrate the breadth of exciting research that has commercialization potential at Fred Hutch," said Meher Antia, Ph.D., director of grant programs at WRF. "We are delighted to continue our support to enable more of these discoveries to eventually make a difference for patients."
Recently, five Fred Hutch researchers received funding under the program.
In the same division, $240,000 grant recipient Martin Prlic, Ph.D., is leading a project intended to improve the efficacy of immunotherapy treatments by targeting suppressive intratumoral regulatory T cells (Tregs) in a variety of cancers.
Patrick Paddison, Ph.D., in collaboration with Slobodan Beronja, Ph.D., and Cyrus Ghajar, Ph.D., are pursuing a different approach to improving cancer immunotherapies. With $100,000 in support, Paddison and colleagues are developing a platform in the Human Biology Division to identify the antigens on a patient's tumor that will be the most effective in provoking an effective immune response to the cancer.
Taran Gujral, Ph.D., is creating an AI-driven platform to accelerate the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Gujral's research will also be carried out in the Human Biology Division with the help of a $250,000 award.
Read more about the WRF-Fred Hutch collaboration here.
###
About Washington Research Foundation:
Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.
WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF is one of the foremost technology transfer and grant-making organizations in the nation, having earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington and providing over $138 million in grants to the state's research institutions to date.
WRF Capital, a reserve pool of funds that Washington Research Foundation invests in local early-stage companies, has backed 119 startups since 1996. Returns support WRF's investment and grant-making programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.