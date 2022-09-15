Daniel will assume leadership of 41-year-old Foundation next month

SEATTLE, Sep. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Research Foundation (WRF), a leader in advancing life sciences in Washington state, announces Tom Daniel, Ph.D., as chief executive officer. This appointment follows the retirement of Ron Howell, who served in the position for nearly three decades. Daniel will join WRF on October 1, relieving interim CEO Susan Coliton, WRF's director and grants committee chair, who has overseen operations since July 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.