PULLMAN (AP) — C.J. Elleby scored 27 points and Washington State overpowered Seattle 85-54 Thursday night
Washington State looked strong on both sides of the ball in its season opener under new head coach Kyle Smith.
The Cougars led the entire game, shooting 41% and outscored Seattle 32-22 in the paint.
Elleby had an impressive performance, shooting 12 of 18 from the field and grabbing seven rebounds. Issac Bonton added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Seattle (1-1) struggled with a stifling defensive effort by the Cougars. Washington State forced 19 points off turnovers and held the Redhawks to just 36 percent shooting, including 1 of 13 shooting from the 3-point line. WSU had only three turnovers.
Terrell Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks.
BIG PICTURE
Seattle: The Redhawks were overpowered on both ends of the floor.
Washington State: Smith’s offseason focus on defensive principles paid off for the Cougars who held the Redhawks to 54 points. With Elleby, a Wooden Award watch list candidate, at the helm and an influx of new talent, the Cougars could be an underdog to watch in the Pac-12.
UP NEXT
Seattle travels to play Eastern Washington in Cheney on Saturday.
Washington State travels to California to take on Santa Clara on Tuesday.
