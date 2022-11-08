Allen Shoup, Washington State wine visionary and founder of Long Shadows Vintners in Walla Walla, Wash.

Allen Shoup, Washington State wine visionary and founder of Long Shadows Vintners in Walla Walla, Wash.

 By Long Shadows Vintners

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Chester Shoup, Washington wine visionary who led the Washington wine industry through its formative years for two decades before establishing Long Shadows Vintners in 2002, passed away at home of natural causes on November 7, 2022 at the age of 79.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.