SGF celebrates the 15 physicians from the Washington, D.C., metro area who have been recognized as Washingtonian's 2022 Top Doctors for infertility, as named by their physician peers.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) proudly announces that 15 of the practice's physicians from the Washington, D.C., metro region have been named 2022 Top Doctors for infertility by Washingtonian. Nearly 3,000 regional physicians participated in Washingtonian's survey, ultimately nominating 1,900 colleagues in each of the represented 40 specialties. Washingtonian's Top Doctors list is referred to as "the region's very best," and is intended to help readers find the best medical care in their communities.


