Cinema of Horrors Kelso, Washington Graphic

Cinema of Horrors Kelso, Washington Graphic

 By Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema of Horrors Haunted House, in its fifth year at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, WA, will return to haunt the old, abandoned Three Rivers Cinema beginning on September 30th. The event opened in 2016 and was shuttered due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. According to the Scare Factor, it's voted as a "must-see haunted house in the state of Washington" This year's frightful fun includes four brand-new haunted houses, scare zones, and a Halloween boutique.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.