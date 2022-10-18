Montoya Hinckley Law Firm

Montoya Hinckley Law Firm

 By Montoya Hinckley Law Firm

Understanding the most common causes of pedestrian accidents is crucial to minimizing the number of pedestrian deaths and injuries each year says Montoya Hinckley Law Firm

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The statistics on pedestrian accidents are startling. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 6,500 pedestrians were killed in traffic accidents in 2020. That's about one pedestrian killed every 81 minutes. One in every six people who died in crashes in 2020 were pedestrians. Distracted driving, alcohol and speeding all contribute to pedestrian accidents, which occur mostly in urban areas and at night.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.