...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
C.S. Lewis revolutionized the images of heaven and hell in 1945 with his novel “The Great Divorce.” Instead of hell being a torturous, blazing inferno, it was a drab and grey town, with people living there by their own choice.
“Our costume designer,” said Christa Scott-Reed, “put all of the people that come from hell in all shades of grey — down to every accessory. Every jacket, every glove, every hat is using shades of grey and black and white, so that when they come to this beautiful, lush, gorgeous, amazing place that is heaven — they really stand out.”
Scott-Reed is acting in and directing a play based on C.S. Lewis’ work as part of a national tour produced by the Fellowship for Performing Arts, a not-for-profit New York City-based production company that produces theater and film based on Christian worldviews.
The play itself is about a group of people in hell who go on a bus ride to the outskirts of paradise. Each person gets to choose whether to stay or return to hell, which is a choice that proves more difficult than they imagined.
“People really seem to engage with C.S. Lewis’s imaginative look,” said Max McLean, founder and artistic director of the fellowship, “at the human tendency to hold on to something they ultimately can’t keep and lose something better that could be their’s forever. Only Lewis can bring this to life in a way that is entertaining, witty and delightfully challenging.”
McLean, Scott-Reed and the fellowship have been putting on this show for over nine years. They’ve made many changes since their first adaption, including adding another actor to help play the dozens of characters in the play and upgrading technology and lighting.
Much of the fellowship’s goal is to have plays and films based on a Christian worldview that are highly intellectually stimulating.
“The goal of doing this type of spiritually-meaningful theater is not to preach at anybody,” Scott-Reed said. “It’s not interesting. It’s been done. … What you want to do is bring people in by theatricalizing pretty amazing ideas with an extremely entertaining and artistically very well executed piece of art. Then let it work its magic on people.”
– For more information on Fellowship for Performing Arts, visit fpatheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.