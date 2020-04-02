Sometime in the late second century A.D., Christians in Rome organized a collection to send to the followers of Jesus in the city of Corinth.
Modern-day scholars don’t know what the crisis was that prompted the donation. What they do know from fragments of a letter sent by the Corinthian bishop, Dionysios, is that a large sum of money was shipped to Corinth.
At a time when countries across the globe are struggling to fight the coronavirus and its economic impact, I argue modern society could learn from the actions of these early Christians.
SHARING RESOURCES
Some of the earliest Christian texts, written in the first and second centuries A.D., even before the time of Dionysios, show evidence for the pooling of economic resources.
The letters of the apostle Paul, written during the first century, frequently discuss aid that Paul and his followers collected in Greece and Turkey. The aid was intended for the “saints” in Jerusalem — likely a group of early followers of Jesus.
Paul says in his letters that the purpose of the aid was to “remember the poor” in Jerusalem.
Scholars debate whether Paul hoped to help a community in financial need or to show Jewish followers of Jesus in Jerusalem that Paul’s gentile converts were real members of the Jesus movement.
Paul got contributions from multiple cities and regions. But this was the exception rather than the rule. The pooling of resources and their use among the early Christians were generally directed locally.
The second-century “Acts of the Apostles,” which provides a history of the early church, contains legends about Jesus’ apostles shortly after his death. One such story describes how Jesus’ followers organized a commune in Jerusalem soon after his death. Members relinquished property rights and shared everything in common.
Similarly, the “Pastoral Epistles,” a collection of letters from the second century, speak of a fund that entitled widows, provided they were over 60 and had no other family to support them, to financial support from the community.
Two texts written by Roman Christians in the second century, the “Shepherd of Hermas” and the “First Apology” of Justin Martyr, a Christian philosopher, show that local groups in the city collected offerings from their members that could be used for the common good.
Literature from this period shows that local, organized groups were common in ancient cities, ranging from burial societies, to guilds, to devotees of particular gods. Members of these groups paid dues that helped to fund burials, communal meals and other social activities.
A COLLECTION FOR CORINTH
By the end of the second century, a network of Christian groups in Rome had begun directing some of their local capital toward nonlocal needs. This included helping Christians who had been sent to the mines, which may have been linked to persecution of Christian communities. This network also provided financial support for impoverished Christian groups in other cities.
Dionysios wrote a number of letters to Christian communities in the eastern Mediterranean regarding matters relating to theology, sexual practice and persecution of Christians. Fragments of these letters survive in the accounts of Eusebius, a fourth-century Christian historian.
Dionysios’ letter to the Romans mentions the financial aid that was collected in Rome and sent to Corinth.
Archaeological remains from Corinth around this time speak to a heightened concern over health. During this period, healing deities appeared for the first time on local Corinthian coinage. It was during this time that the first inscriptions honoring doctors appeared.
There may have been fears of a plague, or an economic downturn in the city. The archaeological record indicates a marked drop in imports to the city at this time. Regardless of the cause, Corinth’s Christian community found itself in trouble.
When a network of Christians in Rome learned about the situation in Corinth, a local leader named Soter organized a collection to provide aid, according to Dionysios. Thanking the Romans for their gift, Dionysios speaks about how the gift was part of a longer tradition in this network of Roman Christians:
“For from the beginning this has been a custom for you, always acting as a benefactor to siblings in various ways and sending financial support to many assemblies in every city, thus relieving the need of those in want and supplying additional help to the siblings who are in the mines.”
– Cavan W. Concannon, a scholar of early Christanity, is an assistant professor of Religion at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences.
