ATLANTA , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap L.P. ("White Cap") has closed on an agreement to acquire Valley Supply Company, a Washington-based supplier of construction materials to contractors in the Puget Sound area. With six locations across Washington State, Valley Supply Company will join White Cap in its Northwest Region to serve local customers with exceptional customer service.

"We look forward to offering expanded service capabilities for our customers in the Puget Sound area and across our Northwest Region," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "Our nationwide product offerings combined with the number of locations, strong relationships, and local expertise from the Valley Supply Company team will allow us to further enhance our exceptional service for customers."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.