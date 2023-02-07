WGCF Seattle Chapter will support organizations and programs raising awareness and resources to combat homelessness in youth and families with young children. Their first collaboration is with Abundance of Hope, which is opening its new community resource center.

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women of Global Change Foundation (WGCF), is proud to announce the formation of the organization's first Seattle Chapter to support social impact projects in the Pacific Northwest. WGCF is thrilled to introduce Sandy Dupleich (President), Diane Gaddis, and Sapna Sheth as our on-the-ground team!


