Picking the four teams to play in the College Football Playoff will be easy for the selection committee.
LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma all took care of business in their conference championships Saturday — with varying degrees of difficulty.
Who is No. 1?
There could be a lot of discussion about that at the resort hotel in Grapevine, Texas, where the 13-member committee meets and will reveal the semifinal field at 9 a.m. today.
Two pieces of the playoff puzzle, the two that seemed most likely to cause problems, fell nicely into place on championship weekend, starting with an upset in the Pac-12 on Friday and the favorites winning in the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference on Saturday.
Later, Ohio State looked in the first half like a team determined to test whether it could, indeed, lose its conference championship game and still make the playoff. Then the Buckeyes went on a 27-point second-half run and buried Wisconsin.
And Clemson? Well, let’s just say the Tigers are ready to defend their national championship.
After Oregon won the Pac-12 title and eliminated Utah, the only question Saturday was: Could Georgia beat LSU and force the selection committee to put two Southeastern Conference teams in the semifinals, or would the Big 12 champion take the last spot?
Oklahoma beat Baylor in an overtime thriller to start championship Saturday and LSU was too much for Georgia.
The Buckeyes were No. 1 in the committee’s last rankings, ahead of LSU and Clemson. Georgia was fourth, but Oklahoma will take that slot.
To stay No. 1, Ohio State was going to need to make a statement against Wisconsin — because LSU finished the season with a flourish.
The victory against Georgia gives LSU four victories against teams that will assuredly be in the committee’s final top 25. Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia should all be in the top-15.
Ohio State came into the Big Ten championship with four victories against committee ranked teams (Cincinnati, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin) and then fell behind by two touchdowns to the Badgers in Indianapolis before winning by 13.
“I don’t know who’s got a better resume, from front to bottom,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I think we deserve to be No. 1 in the country.’’
Ohio State has for most of the season been more dominant and more balanced than LSU. A more complete team to use the selection committee’s lingo. Still, LSU is looking pretty complete these days.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will continue to complain that his team is being overlooked. He probably has a point, but the Tigers will likely finish the regular-season with no victories against ranked team.
That should relegate Clemson to No. 3 in the committee’s eyes, which is bad news for No. 2. That early-season slump by Trevor Lawrence is long over. Since a shaky first quarter against Louisville on Oct. 19, Lawrence has completed 75% of his passes and accounted for 25 touchdowns and no turnovers.
Projecting the New Year’s Six
n Peach Bowl (semifinal): No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma.
n Fiesta Bowl (semifinal): No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson.
n Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon.
n Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor.
n Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia.
n Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State.
