The Wesco will look different next school year after the WIAA announced Sunday night that it had approved reclassification numbers to be used for the next four academic years.
However, what the reclassification means to league structure has yet to be determined.
“Scheduling and what divisions may look like are what (athletic directors) are looking at now,” Stanwood High athletic director Tom Wilfong said Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Wesco already looks different. Monroe and Cascade (Everett) dropped from 4A to 3A; Oak Harbor is moving to the Northwest Conference; and Mount Vernon is dropping from 4A to 3A and moving to the NWC, too.
“We have a lot to look at. Do you do a two division Wesco league or one big one?” Wilfong said. “There are different scenarios we have to look at.”
Athletic directors will meet in the coming weeks, and a decision will likely be made before the end of the school year, Wilfong said.
Statewide, Class 3A — which includes Stanwood — has grown so much that there could be 20-team state tournaments in most sports, according to the WIAA. Class 4A, 2A, and 1A will likely remain at 16-team entries. Class 1A might expand, as well.
The school’s were organized into classifications using the average enrollment of students in grades 9-11 but also factored in free-and-reduced lunch statistics for the first time in WIAA history.
A school with a free and reduced lunch rate greater than the statewide average (47%) had its enrollment number reduced for each percent that they exceed the statewide average except at the 1B and 2B classification level. The maximum a school’s enrollment could be adjusted was capped at 40%.
Under the new formula, Stanwood clocks in with an enrollment of 932, which puts the Spartans on the lower end of 3A. Marysville-Pilchuck is at 782 and opted up from 2A to sty in 3A. Arlington sits at 1,238 students in grades 9-11.
See the complete list of state schools here.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.