Now is the time to prepare for CMMC 2.0 if you are a DoD supplier. Be aware that for Level 2 and Level 3 of the new CMMC, a third-party assessment will be required and all of your employees will need to know your policies, procedures, and protocols. Drip7's gamified cybersecurity training platform makes content easy to customize so your employees are prepared.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the original May 2023 rollout date here, and no official word on when CMMC 2.0 will appear in contracts, speculations have been raging. Some anticipate as soon as June of this year to spring of 2024, but as of yet, no one knows. But does it even matter when it shows up?


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.