...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Windlass River Valley Offers Tips on How To Choose a Healthier and a Cost Effective Lifestyle for your Family
As work from home becomes the new normal, it is but natural for people living in metros to choose a more comfortable and healthier lifestyle.
DEHRADUN, India, Sep. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The year 2020 and 2021 has been an eye opener for many. Nobody could have imagined that simple acts like traveling, going to the office, going to school, and meeting friends would become taboo. These uncertain times have taught many to invest in themselves and their surroundings, instead of only focusing on the rat race. With work from home becoming the new normal, many professionals are looking for opportunities to leave the hectic life of metros and move to a more peaceful life in Tier 2 cities.
Problems people face in metros:
Traffic Congestion
Rising Pollution Levels
Lack of Outdoor Activities
Smaller Living Spaces
High Cost of Living
Higher Crime Rates
The above issues are increasing by the year. Earlier young married couples or working professionals did not have an option as they could not leave their MNC jobs, however now that most companies are allowing indefinite work from home, most people are looking to relocate. Dehradun tops the chart as one of the best destinations to live in North India. It is well connected by road, train, and flights to Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and all other major cities. Dehradun is known as the education capital of India due to a large number of elite schools and many institutes like the Indian Military Academy, Forest Research Institute, etc. in the city. Due to these elite institutes, the literacy rate of Dehradun is one of the highest in the country making it much more cosmopolitan that other Tier 2 cities in comparison.
Dehradun offers many outdoor activities as it is set in a valley with mountains surrounding it and seasonal rivers flowing around it. With many attractive hiking and bike trails just 10-15 minutes from wherever you stay in Dehradun, it is possible to take a morning hike in the mountains or bike around in beautiful forests, or enjoy a cup of tea next to the river before starting your work for the day. These types of outdoor activities are rare to find in fast-growing urban India. The distances in Dehradun are so less that one can travel from one end of the city to the other in less than 30 minutes thereby reducing the overall travel time in a day. Also, the moderate climate is comfortable in all seasons for all age groups, with mild summers and cool winters.
The pollution level in Dehradun city is mostly in the low to moderate range as compared to the extremely high range of Delhi NCR. The cool mountain wind makes the entire environment in Dehradun fresh and comfortable. Dehradun is one of the safest cities in India for everyone, especially for senior citizens and women. Uttarakhand has been ranked as the number 2 state with the least number of crimes against senior citizens. Due to the higher education level and less population, the overall crime rate in the city is much lesser.
The cost of living in Dehradun is much less compared to the metros. As per the data from The Economic Times below, the low real estate prices and cost of living, as well as good quality homes for senior citizens, also make Dehradun a good place to settle in after retirement. Dehradun is fast becoming a welcome haven for people looking to escape the pollution and the mad rush of Delhi-NCR which is only 250 km away.
Windlass group in Dehradun offers a modern, state of the art housing township for big city dwellers looking to either buy or rent an apartment in Dehradun.
Windlass River Valley (WRV) is located on the busy Haridwar Road connecting Dehradun to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Char Dham.
WRV is a 36-acre integrated township with more than 3500 apartments of Studio,1/2/3/4 BHK, and 5 BHK penthouse variants. There is a 5 km jogging track and a 3 km skywalk which is a very unique feature. The skywalk will have beautiful views of mountains, recreational areas, and walking paths for residents. WRV is being built using MIVAN technology which only uses concrete in structure. There is no brickwork, increasing the speed, efficiency, and quality of construction.
The township also includes:
Mall
School,
Multi-Specialty Hospital,
Multi-Faceted Club,
6 Screen Movie Multiplex,
Daily Needs Store/ Pharmacy/ Cafe
Kids Play Areas,
Multiple Sporting Amenities: Football Ground, Basketball Courts, Volleyball Courts, Tennis Courts, Badminton Courts, Cricket Nets, etc.
WRV is proud to call itself a SMART township as it is equipped with more than 50 unique smart features to make the life of each resident comfortable.
Situated on NH-72, the township is only 15 minutes away from Jolly Grant airport, which is under expansion to become an International Airport. It has daily direct flights already to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Srinagar, Hyderabad, and many other domestic cities.
Customer Testimonial:
I relocated from Noida to Windlass River Valley, Dehradun in June as I am working from home indefinitely. Every morning I enjoy my morning walk around the township and over the weekends I go for treks and bike rides. I am enjoying the clean and pure air of Dehradun and I am very happy with my decision.
There are over a hundred families already residing in the township providing ample opportunities for enjoying vibrant community life. Windlass River Valley offers all the facilities and amenities that one is looking for at a reasonable price. There is not a more opportune time to pack your bags and move to a healthier lifestyle.
