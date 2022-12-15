Rendered.ai is used to produce a wide range of synthetic imagery chips by customers from industries as diverse as defense and manufacturing

Rendered.ai is used to produce a wide range of synthetic imagery chips by customers from industries as diverse as defense and manufacturing

 By Rendered.ai

Synthetic data for computer vision (CV) for training artificial intelligence algorithms is poised to gain widespread adoption by government and commercial customers to reduce cost and time of acquiring real sensor data 

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendered.ai, the leading platform for physics-based synthetic data, wraps up 2022 by recapping its tremendous progress providing a commercial offering that empowers customers to design and generate customized datasets to train machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Edge and remote sensing-based imagery collection are set to increase dramatically in 2023 and the need for tailored datasets to rapidly train and validate AI is going to drive significant demand for tools such as synthetic data. 


