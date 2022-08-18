Showcase highlights partnerships, innovations to iconic roleplaying, card collecting games 

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Wizards of the Coast, a gaming division of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), today announced a lineup of innovative releases for later this year and beyond during their direct-to-fan virtual event, Wizards Presents. These initiatives enhance Hasbro's $2.1 billion games portfolio for players of all ages, which include iconic fantasy brands Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.