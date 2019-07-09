A 29-year-old Anacortes man may face vehicular assault charges as a result of a two-car collision that occurred Sunday near Sedro-Woolley.

The man was driving east on Highway 20 near Wing Lane about 3:30 a.m. when he attempted to pass another vehicle on the two-lane highway, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

While passing the vehicle, the man crashed head-on into a westbound vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old Olympia woman, the release states.

The woman was badly injured, Trooper Heather Axtman told the Skagit Valley Herald. A helicopter was called in to transport her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but she was too unstable, Axtman said. Instead, she was stabilized before transport, Axtman said.

Her 38-year-old passenger and the Anacortes man were both taken to PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley for treatment of their injuries.

The State Patrol is investigating, Axtman said.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

Load comments