SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women in Revenue (WIR), a non-profit community created to empower and elevate women in sales, marketing, revops, and customer success careers, partners with go-to-market analyst firm GTM Partners, on the first data-driven Comprehensive Guide to Go-To-Market. The guide introduces an 8-pillar GTM Operating System to help companies identify and map efficient growth opportunities and will be available to all Women in Revenue members. Education is a key initiative for Women in Revenue, which strives to provide learning and knowledge on topics helpful to women to both hit their revenue goals, and grow their careers. Access to the guide is a strategic advantage for members to better understand the state of go to market which has changed drastically and is an area of struggle for many organizations.

