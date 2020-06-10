Work on the Deception Pass and Canoe Pass bridges on Highway 20 resumed this week in a continuation of a multiyear preservation project for the structures.
Between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, workers will be onsite sandblasting and painting the bridges. Travelers should expect loud noises from the work.
Parking will be limited along Highway 20 near the bridges due to construction equipment occupying some of the turnouts. The bridge will be open to both vehicle and pedestrian access during construction.
Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the bridges will be reduced to alternating single-lane use so that construction crews can have room to work.
The crews will be removing old paint and adding fresh coats to prevent corrosion of the steel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.