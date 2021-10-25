SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The founders of Wright University ("WrightU") have announced plans to launch a four-year, higher education institution whose mission is to build racial and social justice by employing and educating those historically excluded by academia. WrightU affords equal access to bespoke paths of academic excellence to the black community, indigenous populations, other people of color, women, first-generation college students, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people with disabilities.
WrightU provides a broad and functional education within an anti-xenophobic curriculum that features coursework in 29 disciplines, including a variety of undergraduate degrees, dual programs, and graduate degrees. Students will also engage in excellence planning that prepares them for success in all facets of the life they'll lead.
According to Caitlin O'R. B. Carter, Ph.D., WrightU Co-founder and Chief Academic Officer, "By creating access to education across demographics within the framework of a historically aware, anti-xenophobic curriculum, WrightU will produce compassionate leaders who can create positive social change for a just society. Students will see themselves reflected in their educators, mentors, and the models for success supported by the institution."
Additionally, the two female founders of WrightU have restructured the higher education administrative model and created a pay scale that guarantees equal pay for equal experience. WU received 501(c)3 status in April 2021.
In the short term, the University's founders are engaged in an aggressive fundraising effort to build a campus located in the Seattle metro area, recruit staff, admit a student body, and welcome students, professors, and staff to campus. WrightU is registered with Washington Gives; will participate in Giving Tuesday 2021, will be running a crowdfunding campaign December 3-17, 2021, and is registered for GiveBIG 2022. Donations are accepted year-round at http://www.wrightuniversity.net/donate or by contacting the university at info@wrightuniversity.net.
"We believe education is a human right. WrightU is an opportunity to effect change by creating equity and space for all voices to be heard and empowered. We are fervent advocates in the movement for transparency and open dialog in higher education and believe WrightU will set new standards in higher education for all communities among students and employees alike," said Maren G. Rosenbach, MSL, WrightU Co-founder and Chief Compliance Officer.
###
Media Contact
Caitlin O'R. B. Carter, Ph.D., Wright University, +1 (360) 230-8040, caitlin@wrightuniversity.net
Nina Dietrich, Nina Dietrich, LLC, 201-493-8944, nina@ninadietrich.com
SOURCE Wright University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.