...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Fukai's 20-Plus Years of Experience to Guide WTIA Member Companies Through Dynamic Policy Landscape
SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced the appointment of Kelly Fukai as the Vice President of Government and Community Affairs. A seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience, Fukai is the member trade organization's leading subject matter expert on policy formation and will oversee all aspects of government and community affairs.
Fukai's priorities include legislative advocacy, electoral politics and regulatory issues. Her team will facilitate policy coordination among the US Blockchain Coalition sponsored by WTIA as well as continuing the integration of the recent sea.citi acquisition to bolster WTIA community affairs programs.
"Kelly has a history of learning complex policy topics and also brings a rich background in community outreach," said Michael Schutzler, WTIA CEO. "Her experience and skills will clearly strengthen our position as a partner in advocacy work, and she embodies our core values of diversity, entrepreneurial spirit, servant leadership and radical transparency. We are lucky to have her join our team."
Fukai most recently served as the Manager of Public and External Affairs at the Spokane International Airport. As the representative of the airport, she managed relationships with local, regional, state and federal policymakers, government entities, trade organizations and other community organizations.
Her impressive career in the private sector includes more than four years at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and more than 16 years at the energy company Avista. She has a history of volunteer and community work that includes the Washington State Transportation Commission, Washington State University Spokane Advisory Board, College Success Foundation, MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation, Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, Tree of Sharing, Spokane County United Way and Meals on Wheels.
"Joining WTIA presents a unique opportunity to drive diversity, equity and inclusion forward in the technology sector while guiding the industry's public policy engagement," said Fukai. "Working with our member organizations, government officials, and community leaders to advocate and promote good public policy which reflects the needs of the industry and the community at large will ensure our state remains the leader in technology innovation."
About WTIA
Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (HRBI). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate.
